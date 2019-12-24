Judge allows teen to withdraw guilty plea in shooting death of retired St. Louis police sergeant

UPDATED at 9 a.m. Tuesday with details on sentencing earlier this month of second defendant.
ST. LOUIS — A judge ruled Monday that a 17-year-old can withdraw his guilty plea in the shooting death of a retired St. Louis police sergeant.
The decision by Judge Clinton Wright means that Jalynn Garner can change his plea to not guilty and move forward with a trial. He faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
Garner was 16 and his friend, Justin Mathews, was 15 when the pair encountered retired Sgt. Ralph E. Harper on Oct. 29, 2018. The pair attempted to rob Harper and the confrontation culminated with Garner shooting him, authorities have said.
Garner appeared before Wright for a hearing last week alongside district public defender Mary Fox and attorney Mari Katherine Webb. Fox called Webb to the stand to demonstrate to the judge that the decision in September to enter the guilty plea was made while the teen was under pressure to meet a deadline to be eligible for a juvenile rehabilitation program. Garner is no longer eligible for the program.
Garner and Mathews allegedly tried to rob Harper in the 3100 block of Lackland Avenue in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. Both teens were students at Confluence Academy. Harper was approached after he had parked his car about 7:30 a.m. to babysit a great-nephew and niece, police said.
Garner and Harper shot at and hit each other, authorities said, with Garner sustaining a gunshot wound to his wrist. The retired sergeant called 911 and gave a description of his assailant as he was dying. Officials said Mathews had driven Garner to the scene, gave Garner a gun and then fled from police in a stolen SUV.
A judge earlier this month handed Mathews a suspended 20-year prison sentence and ordered him to juvenile detention. If Mathews successfully completes the program, which includes counseling and vocational training, he could be released on probation at 21. If he fails, he could go to prison for up to 20 years.
The sentence drew criticism from Harper's family and others.
Harper worked for the police department for 33 years before retiring in 2007. Officers who worked alongside him said he was a caring person who was someone younger officers could turn to for guidance.