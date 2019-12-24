Judge allows teen to withdraw guilty plea in shooting death of retired St. Louis police sergeant

Garner and Mathews allegedly tried to rob Harper in the 3100 block of Lackland Avenue in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. Both teens were students at Confluence Academy. Harper was approached after he had parked his car about 7:30 a.m. to babysit a great-nephew and niece, police said.

Garner and Harper shot at and hit each other, authorities said, with Garner sustaining a gunshot wound to his wrist. The retired sergeant called 911 and gave a description of his assailant as he was dying. Officials said Mathews had driven Garner to the scene, gave Garner a gun and then fled from police in a stolen SUV.

A judge earlier this month handed Mathews a suspended 20-year prison sentence and ordered him to juvenile detention. If Mathews successfully completes the program, which includes counseling and vocational training, he could be released on probation at 21. If he fails, he could go to prison for up to 20 years.

The sentence drew criticism from Harper's family and others.

Harper worked for the police department for 33 years before retiring in 2007. Officers who worked alongside him said he was a caring person who was someone younger officers could turn to for guidance.

Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *



2019 homicide map Missouri executions Fentanyl overdoses Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.