ST. LOUIS — The high-profile lawsuit putting the future of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner into question moved forward Friday with the appointment of Missouri Court of Appeals Judge John P. Torbitzky to the case.

The Missouri Supreme Court appointed Torbitzky Friday to preside over Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey's lawsuit seeking to oust Gardner from office. A judge from a different jurisdiction was needed after all St. Louis Circuit Court judges recused themselves from the case Thursday, arguing they could be called as witnesses in the proceedings.

Torbitzky was appointed to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District in August 2021 by Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson after a career in private practice. He graduated from St. Louis University School of Law in 2012.

Legal experts and similar cases from the St. Louis region indicate the "quo warranto" proceedings could take months, but will likely culminate in what looks much like a civil bench trial before Judge Torbitzky.

Bailey requested a preliminary order in the case, asking Torbitzky to immediately remove Gardner from office while the case proceeds, but legal experts say it would be rare for a judge to grant such a request in this type of case.

"The Attorney General is basically saying to the judge: This is such an emergency that I'm calling on you to remove her immediately before you hear this case," St. Louis University School of Law professor Professor Brendan Roediger said Friday. "It would be pretty extraordinary in this type of case involving an elected official to do that."

Bailey's suit questions Gardner's right to hold office based on claims of neglecting her duties, including failing to contact victims and their families, bungling prosecutions and growing a backlog of more than 3,000 cases that have not been reviewed for possible charges.

Bailey filed the lawsuit as a "quo warranto" petition, which challenges a public official's right to hold office in Missouri. The term, Latin for “by what warrant," has been used to describe cases questioning an official's authority dating back to the Middle Ages in England.

The legal maneuver is rare, but it has been used in some cases in recent decades during efforts to oust elected officials and appointees from their duties in Missouri.

Former St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch brought several such cases during his 28 years in office, including successfully stripping Northeast Ambulance and Fire Protection District board member Robert Edwards of his position in 2010. Edwards was accused of conducting meetings and making board decisions without a quorum.

"These take precedence over every other case on the docket," McCulloch said. "They move quickly compared to a regular civil suit."

McCulloch, who supports Gardner's removal from office, calling her "incompetent" Friday, said the next step in the process will likely be Gardner's attorney filing a response and a motion to dismiss Bailey's claims on her behalf.

Gardner's office has not yet announced who will be representing her in the case, but a spokesperson said Friday that they were beginning to plan their response to the suit.

The judge will eventually determine how much access Bailey will have to discovery — requesting evidence from Gardner's office — said Peter Joy, head of Washington University's Criminal Justice Clinic.

"Assuming it’s fought all the way, I don’t think it would be resolved in anything less than two or three months," Joy said. "There may be some way of getting courts to move at a quicker pace, but I suspect this is something that is going to be around for some time. She’s likely to try to do whatever she can to fight this."

St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Katie Kull contributed to this report.