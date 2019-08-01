ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge has appointed the Missouri Attorney General's Office to represent the state in a call for a new trial for a man serving a life sentence for murder, drawing criticism from St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner.
Gardner filed a motion July 19 seeking a new trial for Lamar Johnson, convicted in the 1994 murder of 25-year-old Marcus L. Boyd. Boyd died after being shot multiple times over a drug dispute in the 3900 block of Louisiana Avenue.
But Circuit Judge Elizabeth Hogan said on Thursday that Gardner may have a conflict in the case. Gardner, by declaring she believes Johnson was wrongly convicted, is accusing her own office of misconduct, Hogan suggested.
Gardner pledged to challenge the order. Hogan gave Gardner's office and Johnson's lawyers up to two weeks to file arguments on the decision.
The motion for a new trial was filed as part of Gardner's Conviction Integrity Unit, working in collaboration with the Midwest Innocence Project.
The unit's report said police officers coerced the only eyewitness into identifying Johnson in a lineup despite the witness' claims that he couldn't identify either of two shooters because they wore ski masks. The report also said prosecutors concealed an effort to pay the witness for his testimony against Johnson and that the witness lied on the stand.
Dwight Warren, the former prosecutor who handled the original case, has called Gardner's motion "nonsense." He retired shortly after Gardner took office and has criticized Gardner publicly in a blog post.
Gardner said on Thursday it was her duty to fight for Johnson.
"When the evidence shows that a person is innocent," she said, "we must correct the wrong."