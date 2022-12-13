Judge asks St. Louis Circuit Attorney if man who said he, not Lamar Johnson, killed man will be charged

ST. LOUIS — Circuit Court Judge David Mason demanded to know if Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner plans to lay murder charges against the man who testified at a hearing Monday that he, not Lamar Johnson, killed the man Johnson was convicted of murdering nearly 30 years ago.

Gardner said the case is being reviewed.

"After what I heard it's being reviewed?" asked Judge Mason, before asking if anyone from the Circuit Attorney's Office talked with James Howard about potential charges. Gardner said she wasn't certain, so Mason has ordered Howard back to court to ask him directly.

This is the second day of an anticipated five-day hearing in which Mason will decide whether to overturn Johnson's conviction for the 1994 murder of Marcus Boyd. Johnson, who has maintained his innocence, is serving a life sentence. Gardner filed the motion to vacate Johnson's conviction in August, saying evidence has come to light showing his innocence and that his conviction was flawed.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Mason dismissed an expert on eye witness identification before testimony resumed, saying the testimony of Greg Elking, who witnessed the shooting, probably should not have been admitted in the original trial.