Judge bars Circuit Attorney's Office from perjury case against Greitens investigator

ST. LOUIS — A judge Friday disqualified the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office from participating in the pending perjury indictment of the man hired to investigate former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Circuit Judge Bryan Hettenbach's order prohibits Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner and all of her assistants or special prosecutors from being involved in the seven-count indictment against William Don Tisaby.

Lawyers for Gardner's office had sought to represent its former chief investigator in a deposition scheduled for next week, arguing that its only interest was protecting privileged communications and records from disclosure.