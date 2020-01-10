You are the owner of this article.
Judge bars Circuit Attorney's Office from perjury case against Greitens investigator
Judge bars Circuit Attorney's Office from perjury case against Greitens investigator

ST. LOUIS — A judge Friday disqualified the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office from participating in the pending perjury indictment of the man hired to investigate former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Circuit Judge Bryan Hettenbach's order prohibits Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner and all of her assistants or special prosecutors from being involved in the seven-count indictment against William Don Tisaby.

Lawyers for Gardner's office had sought to represent its former chief investigator in a deposition scheduled for next week, arguing that its only interest was protecting privileged communications and records from disclosure.

Tisaby, 67, was indicted in June on charges of perjury and evidence tampering for allegedly lying multiple times under oath during a deposition in the run-up to Greitens' invasion of privacy trial in 2018. Gardner dismissed the case against Greitens during jury selection.

Perjury indictment of William Don Tisaby

The special prosecutor in the Tisaby case argued Friday that it's illegal for prosecutors to represent a witness in a criminal case against the state. 

Gardner is also scheduled to be deposed next week.

