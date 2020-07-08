Judge blocks Bel-Nor from enforcing ban on multiple yard signs

BEL-NOR — A federal judge has blocked the city of Bel-Nor from enforcing a ban against multiple yard signs in what the American Civil Liberties Union called a victory for free speech.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Monday issued a permanent injunction against the sign ordinance, saying it violated the First Amendment by being too broad and also because it was based on the content of the signs, the ACLU said Tuesday. The ordinance limited residents to one yard sign and one flag, and prohibited signs on windows or walls, the group said.

The ACLU sued on behalf of Lawrence Willson, who was cited in 2017 for having three signs in his yard: "Clinton/Kaine," "Jason Kander, U.S. Senate" and “Black Lives Matter.”

Bel-Nor residents risked up to 90 days in jail and a fine for violating the ordinance.

Tony Rothert, the ACLU of Missouri's legal director, said in a statement, “As we enter election season, it is important that local governments respect the right of the residents to engage in political speech on their own property. There is a long tradition of residents publicly expressing their views on significant issues by employing a political yard sign.”

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit said last year that the ordinance was likely unconstitutional.

