Judge certifies class-action status in suit over St. Louis ‘workhouse’

ST. LOUIS — Thousands of former inmates could be eligible to join an ArchCity Defenders lawsuit alleging "inhumane conditions" at the St. Louis jail known as the workhouse.

On Wednesday, a federal judge granted class-action certification in the lawsuit filed against St. Louis in 2017 on behalf of some former inmates at the Medium Security Institution.

U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig's ruling certifies eligibility for two classes of individuals — pretrial detainees and post-conviction inmates — held at the facility between Nov. 13, 2012, and July 1, 2018. Her order also creates subclasses for detainees in the jail during those same dates when the jail exceeded 88 degrees Fahrenheit.

ArchCity Defenders claimed inadequate ventilation, medical care and sanitation in the jail as part of its lawsuit.

In December, Fleissig denied a motion from ArchCity Defenders to certify class-action status because the dates listed initially were too broad.

“A more focused claim, covering a more discrete time period, on behalf of a more uniform class, may well be appropriate for class certification,” the court wrote.

The court also acknowledged in the order that St. Louis implemented "substantial changes" to the jail over the proposed class period, including installing air conditioning units in July of 2017 and drastically decreasing the facility's population by the summer of 2021.

The six plaintiffs named in the suit were incarcerated at the jail in 2017 from January to October. A judge dismissed a seventh plaintiff initially named on the suit for failing to comply with a court order.

In a statement, ArchCity Defenders said a notice process would get underway soon to inform potential class members of the court's decision.

Under St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, the city closed the workhouse in June but began using it again in August on a temporary basis after disturbances at the City Justice Center, the main jail downtown.

City officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday night.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.