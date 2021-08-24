Judge: City not liable in killing of off-duty police officer by another officer

ST. LOUIS — The city is not liable in the death of a police officer killed during a Russian roulette-style game with another officer, a St. Louis judge has ruled.
On Aug. 17 Judge Joan Moriarty dismissed the city from a lawsuit that held the city responsible for the death of Katlyn Alix, the 24-year-old police officer who was killed in January of 2019 when fellow officer Nathaniel Hendren pointed his personal weapon at her and pulled the trigger.
Hendren pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action and is serving a seven-year prison term.
The lawsuit was filed by Alix's mother, Aimee L. Wahlers, in October 2019, claiming that the city should have known about Hendren's "complicated psychiatric history" when it employed him. The lawsuit also named Hendren's partner, Patrick Riordan, and their sergeant, Gary Foster, as defendants.
In addition to removing the city from liability, Hendren, Riordan and Foster have been removed in their official capacities as city employees from the suit, and Foster has been removed in his personal capacity. Moriarty wrote that Hendren's actions were "personal in nature" and therefore "outside the scope of his employment." Hendren and Riordan are still defendants in the lawsuit in their personal capacities.
Hendren and Riordan were on duty Jan. 24, 2019, when they drove to Hendren's apartment to meet Alix.
Inside the apartment, Hendren removed the bullets from a revolver, then put one back, spinning the cylinder and pointing the weapon down a hallway before pulling the trigger. The gun didn't fire. Alix took the gun, pointed it at Hendren and pulled the trigger, and again the gun didn't fire. Hendren then took the gun, pointed it at Alix's chest and pulled the trigger; the gun fired. Alix was declared dead at a hospital.
In April a federal judge dismissed civil rights claims made in the lawsuit and sent the suit back to St. Louis Circuit Court.