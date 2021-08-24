Judge: City not liable in killing of off-duty police officer by another officer

ST. LOUIS — The city is not liable in the death of a police officer killed during a Russian roulette-style game with another officer, a St. Louis judge has ruled.

On Aug. 17 Judge Joan Moriarty dismissed the city from a lawsuit that held the city responsible for the death of Katlyn Alix, the 24-year-old police officer who was killed in January of 2019 when fellow officer Nathaniel Hendren pointed his personal weapon at her and pulled the trigger.

Hendren pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action and is serving a seven-year prison term.

The lawsuit was filed by Alix's mother, Aimee L. Wahlers, in October 2019, claiming that the city should have known about Hendren's "complicated psychiatric history" when it employed him. The lawsuit also named Hendren's partner, Patrick Riordan, and their sergeant, Gary Foster, as defendants.