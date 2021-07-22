 Skip to main content
Judge declines to let Pam Hupp skip court hearing
Judge declines to let Pam Hupp skip court hearing

LINCOLN COUNTY — A judge here on Thursday declined a request by Pam Hupp's lawyers that she be allowed to skip a hearing in her murder case next week.

Hupp, 62, was charged last week with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the Dec. 27, 2011, fatal stabbing of her friend Elizabeth "Betsy" Faria. A Hupp lawyer filed paperwork Tuesday entering a not guilty plea on her behalf and asking that her presence at the Tuesday hearing be waived.

Betsy Faria and Pam Hupp

Hupp targeted Faria on a night that she knew Faria's husband would not be home and when she knew Faria would be weakened by chemotherapy treatments, charging documents say.

Motived by a $150,000 insurance payout, Hupp fatally stabbed Faria, then tried to steer investigators towards Faria's husband, Russell Faria, charges say. 

Russell Faria was convicted of the murder in 2013 before that conviction was reversed and he was acquitted at a retrial.

Hupp is currently in prison after she entered an Alford plea to a murder charge for fatally shooting a disabled man, Louis Gumpenberger, in 2016. Prosecutors in St. Charles County said Hupp killed Gumpenberger to divert attention from herself as the Faria murder was reinvestigated.

