Judge denies bail for man accused of killing Eureka High School sophomore

ST. LOUIS — A 22-year-old man on Monday was once again denied bail while being held on two charges of first-degree murder.

Graylon Lindsey appeared virtually before Circuit Judge Michael Mullen from the City Justice Center in a detention hearing legally required after a different judge last week decided to keep him in jail without bail.

Lindsey is charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was taken into custody May 19.

In one of those charges, Lindsey is accused of killing of 16-year-old Kyierah Jeffries. The Eureka High School sophomore died May 14 after being shot about 3:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Minnesota Avenue, police said.

In the other, police allege Lindsey shot and killed Arriell Dixon, 25, of St. Louis, just after 1 a.m. May 5 just north of Fairground Park.

Lindsey on Monday told Mullen he had applied for a public defender twice, but had yet to meet with an attorney from the office. Blair Bopp, while not his lawyer, represented him during the hearing.

Assistant St. Louis Circuit Attorney Jonathan Phipps argued Lindsey should not be provided bail, given he’s charged in two seemingly unrelated homicides and said he had admitted to the shootings while speaking with investigators.

Jeffries’ mother addressed the court virtually on Monday, also arguing the court should not set bail for Lindsey.

“I had to bury my daughter,” she said. “I’ve been lost. This person just up and took her for no reason at all.”

Jeffries’ older sister, Crystal Jeffries, also spoke virtually. She told the court she wanted Lindsey to be locked up forever.

“People like that do not deserve to be here,” Jeffries said. “We cry every night for my baby sister.”

As Bopp began to address the court in support for Lindsey’s bail, Mullen stopped her.

“There’s nothing you’re going to say that would convince me,” he said.

He then ruled Lindsey would remain in jail without bail.

Police said Lindsey, of the 4000 block of St. Louis Avenue, is also a suspect in two non-fatal shootings that took place in 2021, but no charges have been filed in those cases.

