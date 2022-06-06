Judge denies bail for St. Louis man charged in shooting over car keys

ST. LOUIS — A 29-year-old man accused of murdering his romantic partner's brother made his first court appearance Monday without an attorney to represent him.

Jalen Jarrett is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Tyron Madison, 30, on May 7 in the 5200 block of Ridge Avenue in the city's Academy neighborhood during an argument.

The argument, police said, had something to do with car keys.

A woman, identified in court on Monday as Madison's sister and Jarrett's romantic partner, was shot in the foot during the altercation, according to police.

Jarrett appeared before Circuit Judge Michael Mullen virtually from the City Justice Center and told Mullen his family was in the process of hiring a defense attorney.

Assistant St. Louis Circuit Attorney Jonathan Phipps argued Jarrett should not be provided bail given the severity of the offense and the case's strong evidentiary support.

Jerica Madison, the woman who was shot in the foot, addressed the court and said she was afraid of Jarrett and asked that Mullen not set bail for the man.

The judge declined to provide Jarrett bail and scheduled another bail hearing next week in front of a different judge, as required by law.

