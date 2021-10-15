Judge denies Gardner's request for special prosecutors in death penalty cases

ST. LOUIS — A judge on Friday denied Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner’s request for outside help to prosecute three death penalty cases.

The orders from Circuit Judge Elizabeth Hogan come three weeks after a different judge rejected Gardner's motion for special prosecutors in eight other felony cases including the shooting death of a former St. Louis police captain.

Hogan's order gave the same reason: "The Circuit Attorney's motion did not set forth any factual basis for disqualification."

Hogan said state law provides a means for Missouri's governor to appoint the attorney general's office to help prosecutors and for prosecutors to request such assistance.