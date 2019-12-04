ST. LOUIS — A judge has denied a motion to suppress as evidence the deposition testimony of a former FBI agent hired by the city prosecutor in an investigation of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in 2018.
St. Louis Circuit Judge Bryan L. Hettenbach said the argument in the motion by William Don Tisaby, the former agent, to suppress his deposition because Tisaby had not signed it is "without merit." Tisaby's lawyers had sought to have the case against him dismissed.
Tisaby, 67, is charged with six counts of perjury and one count of evidence tampering. He’s accused of lying during a deposition last year as part of the investigation of Greitens.
Hettenbach said that even if Tisaby had seen, signed and made changes to his deposition, the original statements could still have been presented to a jury.
Tisaby was hired by Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner in January 2018 to investigate allegations against Greitens involving an affair with his hairdresser in 2015.
Tisaby’s trial is set for March.