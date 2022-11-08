Judge denies St. Louis circuit attorney's second attempt to stop evidence destruction

ST. LOUIS — A judge on Tuesday denied a second attempt by the St. Louis circuit attorney to stop the destruction of about 6,890 items of drug evidence, rebutting arguments that the purge could hinder open prosecutions.

Judge Jason M. Sengheiser denied prosecutors' initial request on Monday to hold off for six months on destroying evidence that was stacking up in the city police department's crime lab.

Prosecutors argued they didn't have enough time to comb through the evidence for open cases, but Sengheiser ruled that police had tried for 20 months without success to get in touch with Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner's office about making a routine list of open cases so they could decide what evidence could be destroyed.

On Monday night, the circuit attorney's office filed another request to halt the purge, listing 31 cases, some filed as far back as 2015, that were still pending. The cases include charges of drug possession, drug trafficking and unlawful use of a weapon. Case files show several people on that list still have warrants out for their arrest, while others have trials set for December and January.

"Those cases contain charges that require proof beyond a reasonable doubt and rely on some of the materials at issue to meet that burden," prosecutors wrote in the filing.

But on Tuesday morning, Sengheiser denied that motion. He said he wasn't willing to risk the health and safety of crime lab workers when it was the circuit attorney's responsibility to make sure the evidence was set aside.

"The court finds it very difficult to have any sympathy for the position of the CAO when it alleges in its response to the city police's petition that 'on Oct. 24, 2022, the CAO was informed of the city police's intention to seek this forfeiture and disposal,'" he wrote. "The evidence at yesterday's hearing demonstrated that statement was a misdirection or partial truth at best, but possibly an outright lie."

A spokeswoman for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office did not respond to a request for comment.