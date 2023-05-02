ST. LOUIS — A judge on Tuesday dismissed a discrimination lawsuit against the city filed in 2017 by three Black St. Louis police sergeants and a group that represents Black city officers.
The three sergeants claimed their department gave preference to white colleagues for promotions to lieutenant in 2014. The lawsuit claims they were excluded from 16 promotions in July 2014, and that only one of the 16 officers promoted was Black.
The lawsuit was filed by the Ethical Society of Police, which represents Black officers, along with Sgts. Reginald Davis, Ja-Mes Davis and Heather Taylor.
Judge Michael Stelzer wrote in his judgment Tuesday that the sergeants and ESOP cannot claim unintentional discrimination under the Missouri Human Rights Act, but the claim can be made in federal court.
At the time of the suit, Reginald Davis was a 27-year veteran of the department and Ja-Mes Davis had 16 years of service.
Taylor, who retired from the police department in 2020 and now serves as deputy director for the city’s department of public safety, also sued the city in 2017 for race discrimination and a hostile work environment. In March, a jury sided with Taylor in that lawsuit and awarded her $300,000.
Neither the city's attorney nor ESOP immediately responded to a request for comment.
Also in March, a circuit court judge threw out a lawsuit filed by ESOP and two other police unions against St. Louis police over a civilian oversight bill supported by Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.