St. Louis Sgt. Ja-Mes Davis hands out free ice cream to children after a press conference where police announced the start of "Operation Polar Cops" at the Boys & Girls Club on North Grand Boulevard on Tuesday, July 26, 2016. The program puts police officers in an ice cream truck handing out free treats to kids to help create positive experiences between the police and the community. The ice cream truck was purchased by the St. Louis Police Foundation at a cost of $16,500. Prairie Farms donated more than 6,000 ice creams to be given away and Schnucks will give the police a discount on future purchases to continue the program. The truck will travel to different areas of the city to hand out ice cream. The idea for the program came from the Boston Police department, which has had a similar program since 2007. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com