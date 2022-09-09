Judge dismisses lawsuit by family of pregnant Jefferson County woman missing since 2005

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A judge here has dismissed a lawsuit filed against a man suspected for years in the disappearance of a pregnant woman who vanished in 2005 and is presumed dead.

Circuit Judge Brenda Stacey this week granted a motion by lawyers for Bryan Lee Westfall, who died in December, to dismiss a wrongful death suit filed last year by relatives of Amanda Jones. Jones, 26, was weeks from delivering her second child, a boy, when she disappeared Aug. 14, 2005.

The lawsuit alleged Westfall murdered Jones and concealed her death by preventing investigators from searching his farm, providing inconsistent statements to police and false statements about his actions on the date Jones disappeared. The investigation had remained open for years as investigators followed numerous leads without success.

Westfall's former lawyer Kim Rensing responded to the suit saying Westfall "vehemently and repeatedly denied any knowledge or involvement" in Jones' disappearance. She argued there has been no evidence to support criminal charges against Westfall and that the statute of limitations for filing suit expired.

"Plaintiffs can speculate and allege all manner of scenarios to explain the disappearance of Amanda Jones but, until there is any evidence to support any one of them, they remain just allegations that have not changed over the course of the past 16 years," Rensing said in a March court filing.

In Missouri, the statute of limitations for wrongful death lawsuits is three years.

The suit was filed by Jones' grandfather, mother and daughter, who is now in her 20s. She was 4 when Jones disappeared. The family's lawyer, Daniel Zdrodowski, argued in an April court filing that Westfall's "misdeeds" — his allegedly killing Jones, disposing of her body and misleading police — prevent him from seeking the suit's dismissal based on the three-year statute of limitations "when his wrongdoing caused that defense to become available."

The judge disagreed, dismissing the suit without prejudice, which means it could be refiled.

Zdrodowski said he is seeking clarification on the ruling, which gave no reason for the dismissal, and plans to re-file the suit.

Westfall's new lawyer Kevin Roberts said the "correct decision" was made in dismissing the case.

In August 2005, Jones had gone to the Hillsboro Civic Center and fairgrounds to meet Westfall, the man she said was her child’s father, authorities said. Police later found her car unlocked in the center's parking lot. Her purse, keys, wallet and cellphone were missing. Jones was never found. Police followed hundreds of leads and suspected Westfall in Jones' disappearance, but he was never charged.

Jones had worked as a loan administrator for a bank in Festus and was 8½ months pregnant at the time she disappeared.

Last fall, Jones' mother, grandfather and daughter sued Westfall in Jefferson County Circuit Court alleging he killed Jones and her unborn child, Hayden. The suit alleged that Jones told Westfall she was pregnant with his child in February 2005 and that he demanded she get an abortion.

A day before Jones disappeared, Westfall contacted Jones to meet for lunch at a restaurant to discuss Westfall's future role with child, the suit said. Jones told her family of her plan to meet Westfall at the civic center the next day, but she never returned.

Westfall later told investigators he had spoken with Jones for an hour at the civic center and questioned whether he was the father, and that they didn't agree on what to do about raising the child, the suit said. He later told an investigator that he drove back to the civic center lot three hours later and saw Jones in her car with her cellphone to her ear, but that Jones' cellphone records showed no activity at the time.

Westfall stopped talking to investigators about Jones based on his lawyer's advice for the next 18 years, the suit said.