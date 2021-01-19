Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging results of St. Louis County executive's race

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A judge on Tuesday dismissed an election challenge by Paul Berry III, who lost his bid to unseat St. Louis County Executive Sam Page in November and then sued to overturn the results.

St. Louis County Circuit Judge David Lee Vincent III’s order said Berry’s lawsuit alleged no voting irregularity and that “there is nothing in his allegations that would call into doubt the accuracy of the results of the 2020 general election.”

Berry’s claims included illegal consolidation of polling places and a failure to ensure voter privacy at those locations.

The Republican said Tuesday he will appeal the ruling, adding that “it’s vitally important for all St. Louis County voters and in the state of Missouri to have elections run both by the constitution and the statutes.”

A Page spokesman declined comment.