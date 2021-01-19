Judge dismisses lawsuit to overturn results of St. Louis County executive's race

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A judge has dismissed an election challenge by Paul Berry III, who lost his bid to unseat St. Louis County Executive Sam Page in November and then sued to overturn the results.

St. Louis County Circuit Judge David L. Vincent III found that Berry, a Republican, provided no evidence of election irregularities that would have called the results of the election into doubt.

"There is nothing in his allegations that would call into doubt the accuracy of the results of the 2020 General Election," Vincent wrote.

Berry’s claims included illegal consolidation of polling places and a failure to ensure voter privacy at those locations.

The order grants a motion by County Executive Sam Page to dismiss the suit with prejudice, requiring Berry to pay court costs and blocking him from refiling the suit.

The Republican said Tuesday he will appeal the ruling, adding that “it’s vitally important for all St. Louis County voters and in the state of Missouri to have elections run both by the constitution and the statutes.”