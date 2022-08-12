Judge dismisses man's lawsuit against former St. Louis police sergeant over 2014 arrest

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge Thursday dismissed a Spanish Lake man's six-year-old lawsuit that alleged St. Louis police and prosecutors unfairly targeted him because of his race.

On Thursday, Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser granted former Sgt. Gary Foster’s motion to dismiss Ronald Gunn’s 2016 lawsuit claiming malicious prosecution by then-Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce. Gunn’s lawsuit also named Foster, who arrested Gunn in 2014 during a scuffle outside Foster's home.

Gunn, who is Black, told the Post-Dispatch in 2016 that he thought the white sergeant who arrested him targeted him because of his skin color.

Joyce was dismissed from the lawsuit about three weeks after Gunn filed it in June 2016.

The luggage courier from Spanish Lake had alleged that a simple GPS mix-up on Feb. 19, 2014, mistakenly led him in the driveway of a St. Louis police officer, who confronted Gunn while off-duty. After a scuffle, Foster arrested Gunn. Gunn was later charged with assaulting Foster and resisting arrest but those charges were dropped months later.

The judge dismissed the suit “for failure to prosecute.”

Reached by phone Friday, Gunn said he wasn't aware of the dismissal and that he plans to refile the suit. He said he tried to serve Foster with the lawsuit multiple times and that Foster "kept evading the subpoena," showing what Gunn called "a lack of character that further proves my claim that he should not be a police officer."

Foster worked for the city police department from 1992 until his retirement in March 2021, a police spokesman said.