Judge dismisses Page opponent’s lawsuit to overturn election
Judge dismisses Page opponent’s lawsuit to overturn election

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County Circuit Court judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit by Paul Berry III, a candidate for county executive, that sought to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election.

Judge David Vincent found that Berry, a Republican, provided no evidence of election irregularities that would have called the results of the election into doubt.

"There is nothing in his allegations that would call into doubt the accuracy of the results of the 2020 General Election," Vincent wrote in an order filed Monday.  

The order grants a motion by County Executive Sam Page to dismiss the suit with prejudice, requiring Berry to pay court costs and blocking him from refiling the suit. 

Berry, who lost in his bid to unseat Page in November, filed suit Dec. 16 alleging the Board of Election commissioners “illegally” consolidated and reduced polling places and failed to ensure the privacy of voters at those locations. He also claimed the board failed to properly report how regular and absentee votes were cast.

Page, a Democrat, won 58.3% of the vote to Republican Berry's 36.5%, or by more than 115,000 votes. Two other candidates won less than 17,000 votes.

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

