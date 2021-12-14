Judge dismisses state charges in deadly Central West End carjacking

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge dismissed state charges against a St. Louis man in a September carjacking that killed a 72-year-old. The dismissal comes days after federal prosecutors indicted the man in the same incident.

Associate Circuit Judge Michael Colona on Monday granted Carmain Milton's motion to dismiss the murder case, saying prosecutors reported a state grand jury's refusal to indict Milton on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

Milton, 48, was indicted last week in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on two counts of carjacking and one count of carjacking resulting in death stemming from a Sept. 28 carjacking that killed Chen-Hsyong Yang of Brentwood.