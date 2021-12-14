 Skip to main content
Judge dismisses state charges in deadly Central West End carjacking
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge dismissed state charges against a St. Louis man in a September carjacking that killed a 72-year-old. The dismissal comes days after federal prosecutors indicted the man in the same incident.

Associate Circuit Judge Michael Colona on Monday granted Carmain Milton's motion to dismiss the murder case, saying prosecutors reported a state grand jury's refusal to indict Milton on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

Milton, 48, was indicted last week in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on two counts of carjacking and one count of carjacking resulting in death stemming from a Sept. 28 carjacking that killed Chen-Hsyong Yang of Brentwood.

A state grand jury in October indicted Milton on charges of taking an Audi A6, a purse, wallet and cellphone from two women, 31 and 40, in the 900 block of Sarah Street, several hours before police say Milton carjacked Yang of his Honda Element.

Prosecutors also said that Milton took a 1998 Toyota Camry a week earlier.

It was not immediately clear why a state grand jury did not return an indictment in Yang's death.

