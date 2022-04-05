Judge drops charges against ride operators in Branson duck boat sinking that killed 17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All criminal charges have been dropped against three duck boat employees who took a boat on the lake ahead of a storm in Branson in 2018 that produced up to 73 miles per hour winds, sinking the boat and resulting in the deaths of 17 people.

Judge Alan Mark Blankenship in a decision filed Tuesday afternoon determined there was not sufficient evidence to uphold the charges. The case has been dismissed without prejudice.

On July 19, 2018, 31 people, including children, boarded Stretch Duck No. 7 on Table Rock Lake under a clear sky. Midway through the water tour, as a severe storm system approached, the boat began battling waves nearly four feet tall. The duck boat went under, taking with it five children and nine members of the same family, who were vacationing in Branson.

Kenneth “Scott” McKee, 54; Curtis P. Lanham, 39, the general manager at Ride the Ducks in Branson; and Charles V. Baltzell, 79, the operations supervisor who was acting as a manager on duty that night, were criminally charged in the sinking last July.

The defendants each faced 17 counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, a felony. McKee, who was steering the boat when it sank, additionally faced 12 counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, also felonies. Twelve children under the age of 17 were on the duck boat when it capsized.

Attorneys for the defendants have long urged Blankenship to drop all charges against their clients, blaming instead uncertain weather radars and an unusual weather event.

The judge in his decision cited the approaching wind gusts, which were invisible to the naked eye, and the unique characteristics of the stretch boat, which made it more susceptible to rough waters.

“In hindsight, it is evident the defendants did not have enough weather information to appreciate the threat of high winds,” Blankenship wrote Tuesday.

The judge concluded that no evidence proved the three men acted recklessly, nor that they were aware of the risk at hand, as is required for the charges.

“The court feels great sadness for this needless loss of life, and the impact on the victims’ family and friends,” Blankenship concluded, ending the case.

The prosecution could immediately be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Attorney J.R. Hobbs, who represents McKee, and attorney Tom Bath, who represents Lanham, told The Star in a joint statement that they respect the judge’s decision.

“This was a tragedy for all involved, but we don’t believe any further comment is appropriate at this time,” they said.