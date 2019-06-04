CLAYTON — St. Louis County Circuit Judge Ellen “Nellie” Ribaudo has found Post-Dispatch reporter Joel Currier in contempt of court, after Currier tweeted outside her closed courtroom.
Ribaudo said that Currier’s actions may have jeopardized the right to a fair trial of Antonio Taylor, accused of shooting Ballwin police officer Michael Flamion in 2016. Ribaudo closed an April 12 hearing concerning Taylor’s mental health. Currier objected to its closing and, after leaving the courtroom, tweeted, “I spent most of afternoon with my ear glued to the door, live-tweeting details.”
Post-Dispatch Editor Gilbert Bailon said Currier had apologized to the court for his actions. “The quality of Joel’s reporting and ethics are beyond question,” Bailon said in a statement. “… His error was born of frustration by occasions reported in this newspaper and The Riverfront Times, where matters that should be conducted in open court and records that should be publicly available are not. In fact, in the very same case that prompted Joel’s actions, the court order finding the defendant incompetent to stand trial and the entire case file was closed to the public. It was made public only after disclosure by the prosecuting attorney and reported in the Post-Dispatch.”