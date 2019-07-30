ST. LOUIS • A St. Louis circuit judge Tuesday acquitted a St. Louis man in a shooting that left an Atlanta-area man dead and two others wounded on Aug. 26, 2017.
Circuit Judge Bryan Hettenbach found Anthony Claxton, 19, not guilty on the second day of a jury trial. The judge issued a directed verdict of acquittal after prosecutors finished presenting evidence in the case.
Claxton had been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action in the shooting death of Darius Rackley, 27, and wounding of Rackley's brother, then 25, and father, then 52, at a gas station at 6020 North Broadway.
Prosecutors "were going on the assumption that my guy had something to do with it," said Claxton's lawyer, Terry Niehoff. "And there may have been enough to make that assumption, but not enough evidence."
Niehoff praised Hettenbach's ruling, saying, "it took integrity to make that kind of finding with the victim's family there, knowing that he could be criticized for making that kind of determination on his own."
Two others charged in the shooting, D'Marco Reynolds, 19, of the Glasgow Village area, and Damonta McClendon, 22, of St. Louis County, are set to stand trial Oct. 15 in St. Louis Circuit Court.
Rackley and his relatives pulled into the gas station and then decided to leave, police have said. A group of men and women followed in two vehicles before opening fire, police have said.
Rackley lived in Decatur, an Atlanta suburb, according to police; an online obituary says was buried in St. Louis.