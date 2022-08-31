Judge fines Northwoods officer $10,000 for assaulting woman at DMV

ST. LOUIS — A former Northwoods officer was fined $10,000 by a U.S. District judge for assaulting a woman last April while off duty at a Florissant driver's license office.

Michael Bennett, 64, will also be on supervised release for a year after pleading guilty in May to the misdemeanor charge of deprivation of rights under color of law, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

The altercation was recorded by a patrol at the license office and published on YouTube.

Bennet was in plain clothes on April 15, 2021, when he tried to intervene between the woman and an employee at the office. He identified himself as a police officer, but then he and the woman got into an argument.

The officer then grabbed the woman by the throat, and hit her in the face with a closed fist. As she staggered backwards, he kept hitting her before telling her to leave.

When she turned her back to walk away, Bennett hit her in the back of the head with a closed fist, and she fell to the ground.