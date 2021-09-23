Judge grants camera access in trial over killing of Edwardsville lawyer Randy Gori

EDWARDSVILLE — A judge on Wednesday approved some video and photo access by the media for the upcoming trial for the man accused in the stabbing death of prominent Edwardsville attorney Randy Gori.
The trial for Timothy M. Banowetz, 30, is set to begin Oct. 4 and one television camera and one media photographer will be allowed into the courtroom, Circuit Judge Kyle Napp's opinion says.
Napp issued the ruling over an objection by Banowetz's public defender, Mary Copeland, who argued video cameras would prevent Banowetz from having a fair trial.
Cameras will be barred from filming any minors testifying and will not be allowed to record video or photo evidence presented in the case, among other restrictions, the order says.
Banowetz is facing 10 charges, including first-degree murder, armed robbery, vehicle theft and unlawful restraint in Gori's death.
He is accused of binding and fatally stabbing 47-year-old Gori and holding two minors captive in January 2020 at Gori’s sprawling Edwardsville home in the 4500 block of Mooney Creek Lane.
A search team found Banowetz about 12 hours after the killing in a wooded area a little more than a half-mile away from Gori’s home. They then found a Rolls Royce stolen from the crime scene nearby, police said at the time.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Dave Vucich said soon after the killing that it was one of the most "heinous and senseless crimes" he had seen in more than 20 years in law enforcement.
Banowetz was a student at the St. Louis College of Pharmacy before his arrest.
Gori was a high-profile lawyer and civic booster in Edwardsville. His firm, the Gori Law Firm, specializes in asbestos litigation nationwide, touting more than $3 billion in compensation for clients.
He had a passion for collecting vehicles, especially Ferraris. Gori owned 20 Ferraris and served as vice president of a local chapter of the Ferrari Club of America.