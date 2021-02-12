Judge grants limited 'emergency inspection' of workhouse air temperatures

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge presiding over a lawsuit claiming inadequate conditions at the Medium Security Institution on Friday granted the plaintiffs' lawyers access to measure air temperatures inside the Hall Street jail.

U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig's order allows two lawyers representing inmates who sued St. Louis in 2017 up to one hour inside the jail, informally known as the workhouse, to collect temperature readings inside one or more cells. The plaintiff's lawyers are also allowed to interview only their own clients during the visit.

The nonprofit ArchCity Defenders law firm represents seven former inmates who claimed St. Louis officials have ignored "hellish and inhumane conditions" at the workhouse for years.