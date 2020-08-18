You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge halts evictions in St. Louis County amid coronavirus pandemic
0 comments

Judge halts evictions in St. Louis County amid coronavirus pandemic

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

CLAYTON — St. Louis County has halted evictions until county courts enter phase two of reopening, according to an administrative order issued Tuesday by Judge Michael Burton. 

In late July, courts returned to phase zero, which means proceedings are held in-person only if they are deemed to be "most critical."

The county first suspended evictions in late March, at the beginning of the pandemic. 

A judge issued a similar order in St. Louis city earlier this month. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports