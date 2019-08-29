ST. LOUIS —An already incarcerated Kirkwood sex offender received additional years in prison after admitting to possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Christopher Helm, 30, was already serving time in prison after pleading guilty to two statutory rape charges last year when he was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison on child pornography charges.
He pleaded guilty to the federal child pornography charges in March.
Kirkwood police say they found more than 9,000 files of child pornography on Helm's electronics.
In March 2018, Helm was sentenced to two consecutive four-year terms after pleading guilty to two counts of statutory rape.
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Ronnie White ruled Helm's 12-year sentence would run concurrently with Helm's previous eight-year sentence, making his new prison total time 12 years.
The federal charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. Recommended sentencing guidelines call for up to 14 years.
Helm currently has a total of six pending charges, three for statutory rape and three for statutory sodomy, in Clinton, Missouri.
He was also convicted in 2013 for possession of child pornography in St. Louis County.
Helm is currently at the Northeast Correctional Facility in Bowling Green, Missouri.