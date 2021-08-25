Judge lets Pontoon Beach woman charged in son's death out of jail without posting bail

MADISON COUNTY — A Pontoon Beach woman charged in the death of her 3-year-old son has been freed from jail on her promise to show up in court.
Prosecutors had objected to Amiethyst Carruba being released from the Madison County jail on her own recognizance, without having to post the bail, according to a sheriff's official and court records.
But on Friday, Judge Janet Heflin allowed Carruba's release after Carruba signed a written promise to come to court on her next court date, which is Sept. 13, the county circuit clerk's office said.
Carruba, 23, is charged with endangering the life or health of a child, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The charge stems from the death in March of her son, William "Billy" Everett Alexander Carruba Jr.
Pontoon Beach received a call March 5 about a boy missing at a mobile home park near Mallard Lake. Officers found him floating in the lake and administered CPR until an ambulance arrived. Billy died later that day at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon in St. Louis.
Charging documents allege that Carruba "did not provide adequate supervision" when Billy left their home and drowned in the lake behind it. Court documents do not list an attorney representing Carruba, and she did not respond to a message Wednesday seeking comment.
Because the boy died at a St. Louis hospital, the St. Louis medical examiner's office handled the autopsy and determined he died from "complications of drowning" and that his death was an accident.
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine filed the child endangerment charge on Aug. 13. Bail originally was set at $53,000.
An obituary for Billy said he had a bright smile and was a good brother to his two younger sisters; he loved fishing, Spiderman and watching television.