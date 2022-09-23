Judge: Man charged with beheading Alton girlfriend unfit to stand trial

EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison County judge has found DeUndreá S. Holloway Jr. unfit to stand trial in the beheading of Holloway's pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Judge Neil Schroeder last month accepted findings by Belleville psychologist Daniel Cuneo that Holloway was mentally unfit for trial. Holloway, 22, will be held in a secure state facility, officials said, and Schroeder will get periodic reports from the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Schroeder said in his Aug. 1 order that if Holloway gets treatment, "there is a substantial probability he will attain fitness within one year."

Holloway is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of 22-year-old Liese Dodd of Alton and her unborn baby girl. Holloway and Dodd had dated on and off.

Dodd’s mother on June 9, worried that she hadn’t heard from her daughter, went to check on Dodd on that afternoon. The mother discovered the horrid scene at Dodd’s apartment in the 3400 block of Bolivar Street in Alton. Dodd had recently moved into one of the apartments inside a house there.

Dodd had been ecstatic about expecting the birth of her first child and was toying with baby names, a friend said.

Alton police Chief Marcos Pulido called Holloway a "monster."

“What was observed, what was learned, what was found, is absolutely terrible,” the chief said in an emotional video describing the crime.

Holloway lived in Litchfield, Illinois. Court documents say he cut off Dodd’s head and tossed it into a trash bin. He was arrested later that afternoon on an unrelated case.

Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine charged Holloway with two counts of first-degree murder in Dodd’s death and two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child. Holloway also was charged with dismembering a human body, concealing a homicide and possessing a stolen Kia Optima. Holloway was held in lieu of $2 million bail.

His public defender could not be reached Friday.

Shortly after Holloway's arrest, Holloway's family told the Post-Dispatch that he had mental issues so severe he heard voices for years and his family felt powerless to get him help. Holloway's stepfather, Christopher Hawk, took to YouTube, at his wife’s blessing, to post a nine-minute video, offering condolences to Dodd’s family and talking about Holloway’s life.

“I cannot imagine what you must be going through,” Hawk told the Dodd family in the video. “I’m not going to deny that what happened was an extreme act of evil. It was. I don’t know how else to explain it. It was an act of evil.”

At Holloway's initial court appearance in June, Judge Janet Heflin noted she had "a bonafide doubt" as to Holloway's fitness to stand trial. Heflin then ordered the evaluation by Cuneo, and Cuneo submitted his report in July. Cuneo's report isn't a public record, a spokesman for the state's attorney said. Holloway's stepfather, Hawk, said Friday that he hasn't seen the report.