Judge orders House of Pain gyms to shut down amid St. Louis County health order

CLAYTON — A federal judge on Friday ordered two fitness centers that had stayed open in violation of St. Louis County’s stay-at-home to shut down.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White ruled Friday that the House of Pain gym locations in Maryland Heights and Chesterfield should keep a record of every person who entered since they started letting customers inside on May 4.

The county had demanded that House of Pain pay the cost of testing every person for the coronavirus, but White said the county did not provide any support for testing people who do not have symptoms of COVID-19. However, if the county can show that any of the patrons are infected, White said he will reconsider the request.

White ruled that any violation of the order will give rise to sanctions he did not specify. The order will remain in place for 14 days or until the judge determines whether the injunction should become permanent.