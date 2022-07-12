Judge orders Reign to pay $388,000 in damages to downtown building

ST. LOUIS — A judge ruled that former downtown nightspot Reign and its owner must pay roughly $388,000 over claims the restaurant left its Washington Avenue building with torn out or destroyed cabinets, freezers, toilets and other items.

Reign, which was evicted from its 1122 Washington Avenue building after city officials deemed it a "threat to public safety," did not hire an attorney or respond to a suit from its landlord, Copia Acquisition LLC, Circuit Judge Joan Moriarty said in an order Monday.

"The court finds that plaintiff is entitled to an order of default," Moriarty wrote.

A judge in April ruled Reign must pay nearly $340,000 in rent and attorney's fees in a separate case after no one from the restaurant showed up for a scheduled trial.

Reign has long garnered controversy, starting just weeks after it opened and was accused of flouting pandemic rules in August 2020.

In August 2021, four people were shot near the venue in a two-week period, and city officials and nearby business owners said the nightspot was exacerbating violence and driving away customers.

Reign's owner, Dana Kelly, and her attorney said she was being scapegoated for problems that had plagued downtown for years.

On Oct. 1, 2021, Reign was ordered shuttered for a year, and the lawsuits began.

Copia Acquisition then filed two suits: one accusing Reign of not paying rent, and another alleging the restaurant and Kelly violated the lease by leaving countless fixtures and appliances damaged, destroyed or simply torn out and taken.

The damages included a range hood torn off the wall, doors pulled off their hinges, gas fireplace inserts torn out, and plumbing and piping cut or broken, according to the lawsuit and accompanying photos.

Kelly did not immediately respond to a request for comment comment. An attorney for Copia Acquisition declined to comment.