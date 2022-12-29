Judge: Pardoned gun-waving lawyer Mark McCloskey won't get his guns or money back

ST. LOUIS — Mark McCloskey, a lawyer who was pardoned alongside his wife for pointing guns at racial justice protesters outside their Central West End mansion in 2020, won't be getting his guns or money back, a St. Louis judge ruled Wednesday.

McCloskey filed suit last year seeking the return of a Colt AR-15 rifle and a Bryco .380-caliber pistol that he and his wife, Patricia McCloskey, agreed to surrender when they pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from the confrontation with protesters on Portland Place.

He also argued he should get a refund for the $872.50 they paid in fines a month before Gov. Mike Parson pardoned them in August 2021.

On Wednesday, Circuit Judge Joan Moriarty ruled the pardon had no bearing on the plea agreement.

"Plaintiff and his wife are required to follow through with their end of the bargain," she wrote.

Mark McCloskey said he plans to appeal.

"We'll see what the Court of Appeals has to say," he said.

The McCloskeys drew public attention when they emerged from their home and waved guns as people protesting the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer walked by.

The McCloskeys argued the protesters were trespassing on their private street and told police the protesters had broken a gate.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner charged the couple with felony gun crimes, but she was disqualified from prosecuting them after mentioning their case in campaign emails.

A special prosecutor was appointed, and the McCloskeys were each indicted on felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering. They later reached an agreement in which Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment, both misdemeanors.

Parson, also a Republican, pardoned the couple weeks later, and an attorney for the McCloskeys said they felt "vindicated."

McCloskey then filed suit in August 2021 against the state, St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts and Mayor Tishaura O. Jones seeking the return of his firearms and a refund of the fine.

On Wednesday, Moriarty wrote that a pardon doesn't change the terms of a plea agreement.

"While the governor's pardon does clear plaintiff's record of the conviction," she wrote, "his guilt remains and the terms of an agreement that predicated said guilt also remains."