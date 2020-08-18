Judge pauses evictions in St. Louis County amid coronavirus pandemic

CLAYTON — St. Louis County has halted evictions until county courts enter phase two of reopening, according to an administrative order issued Tuesday by Judge Michael Burton.
In late July, courts returned to phase zero, which means proceedings are held in-person only if they are deemed to be "most critical."
The county first suspended evictions in late March, at the beginning of the pandemic.
A judge issued a similar order in St. Louis city earlier this month.
