Judge refuses to release former Kirkwood dentist facing state and federal charges

ST. LOUIS — A former dentist from Kirkwood accused of threatening three St. Louis County judges in 2019 will not be released from jail before trial, a federal judge has decided.

Jeffrey D. Reuter, 52, faces charges in both U.S. District Court in St. Louis and St. Louis County Circuit Court. A judge last month, after another delay in the trial on county charges of tampering with judicial officials, said Reuter could be released from jail. He's been behind bars for more than 18 months.

Reuter is accused of showing up at the homes of two associated circuit judges, Mondonna Ghasedi and Joseph L. Green, and one circuit judge, John N. Borbonus, who were involved in his bitter divorce and custody battle. Reuter had what state charging documents called an “anti-government manifesto” and letters demanding action by the judges, including $2.5 million, shared custody of his daughter, the purging of all cases and judgments against him, and an apology.