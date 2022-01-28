Judge rejects bid to block Mississippi River navigation projects

EAST ST. LOUIS — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by conservation groups seeking to block navigation projects on the Mississippi River.

U.S. District Judge David Dugan said in a 40-page ruling last week that the groups had not revealed any clear error of judgment on the part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Further, none of the Corps' decisions in this matter were shown to be arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, or otherwise not in accordance with the Administrative Procedures Act," Dugan wrote.

Dugan stressed in his ruling that it was not his role to substitute his judgment for that of the Corps.

The lawsuit claimed planned dredging and construction to maintain a navigation channel would make flooding worse and harm fish and wildlife on the Middle Mississippi River, a 195-mile section beginning just north of St. Louis and extending south to Cairo, Ill.

They also said the Corps made a series of mistakes in the environmental impact statement for the project and did not comply with all environmental laws.

Lawyers for the Corps denied that.

The National Wildlife Federation, American Rivers, Great Rivers Habitat Alliance, Missouri Coalition for the Environment and Prairie Rivers Network sued in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis in 2020.

