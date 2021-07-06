Judge rejects Clayton lawyer's request to free accused Capitol rioter from jail

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a Clayton lawyer's request that a man accused of storming the U.S. Capitol wearing fur and horns during the Jan. 6 insurrection be released from jail and housed in St. Louis.

U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth said that defense lawyer Albert Watkins had presented no new information that would have a "material bearing" on whether Jacob A. Chansley, also known as the "QAnon Shaman," was a flight risk if he were released from jail.

Watkins, in a court hearing held last Wednesday by video conference, said he'd arranged secure housing for Chansley near his office, and that Chansley was not dangerous, as prosecutors had claimed. He'd previously raised concerns about Chansley's mental health, and the harm that jail was having.

Lamberth said Watkins had not mitigated his concerns that Chansley has shown an ability to travel by raising large sums of money via "non-traditional sources."

Chansley, who is one of four Capitol defendants represented by Watkins, has pleaded not guilty to two felony and four misdemeanor charges stemming from the Capitol breach.

