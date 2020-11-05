 Skip to main content
Judge rejects coronavirus-based bid for prison release from Stenger co-conspirator
ST. LOUIS — A judge on Thursday rejected a bid for early release from prison by businessman John G. Rallo, a co-conspirator of disgraced former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.

Rallo, 55, had filed a series of requests for release starting in July, citing his thyroid cancer diagnosis and his fear of contracting coronavirus while in prison.

Rallo then contracted COVID-19 and recovered while his requests were pending, U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber wrote in his order.

Rallo has been receiving follow-up care after contracting the virus, Webber wrote. The federal bureau of prisons could also provide the necessary medical care or release him for treatment via a medical furlough, Webber wrote. Rallo, the judge said, "has failed to show there are extraordinary and compelling circumstances warranting early release."

Webber also said early release "would not reflect the seriousness of his offense nor provide just punishment."

Rallo is in the minimum-security camp adjacent to the federal prison in Marion, Illinois, and is scheduled to be released in September. He was sentenced to 17 months after pleading guilty to three felony honest services fraud charges.

Rallo donated tens of thousands of dollars to Stenger in exchange for receiving business from the county. Stenger, a Democrat, is serving a four-year term at a prison camp in South Dakota.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger's fall: Some background reading

Here's a collection of Post-Dispatch stories looking at some of the controversies surrounding former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.

