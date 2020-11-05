Judge rejects coronavirus-based bid for prison release from Stenger co-conspirator

ST. LOUIS — A judge on Thursday rejected a bid for early release from prison by businessman John G. Rallo, a co-conspirator of disgraced former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.

Rallo, 55, had filed a series of requests for release starting in July, citing his thyroid cancer diagnosis and his fear of contracting coronavirus while in prison.

Rallo then contracted COVID-19 and recovered while his requests were pending, U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber wrote in his order.

Rallo has been receiving follow-up care after contracting the virus, Webber wrote. The federal bureau of prisons could also provide the necessary medical care or release him for treatment via a medical furlough, Webber wrote. Rallo, the judge said, "has failed to show there are extraordinary and compelling circumstances warranting early release."

Webber also said early release "would not reflect the seriousness of his offense nor provide just punishment."