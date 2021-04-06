 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge rejects Gardner's appeal to stay on McCloskey case
0 comments

Judge rejects Gardner's appeal to stay on McCloskey case

{{featured_button_text}}
Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner on election day

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner outside Yeatman Middle School on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020.

Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin, Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS — Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner's attempt to maintain authority over the case of a local couple's armed confrontation with protesters last summer was denied Tuesday by the Missouri Supreme Court.

Shortly after former U.S. attorney Richard Callahan was appointed in February as special prosecutor in the case involving Mark and Patricia McCloskey, Gardner filed two petitions with the state Supreme Court aiming to block orders by St. Louis judges that disqualified her office from prosecuting the case.

The McCloskeys, who pointed guns as protesters marched past their home in June, pleaded not guilty in October to charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering. In removing Gardner from the case, a judge said she created an appearance of impropriety by mentioning the McCloskey case in election campaign emails.

Also on Tuesday, the Missouri Supreme Court denied Gardner's appeal of a nepotism lawsuit against Gerard Carmody, who was appointed special prosecutor in a grand jury probe of the man who investigated former Gov. Eric Greitens in 2018.

Gardner filed a lawsuit against Carmody in May 2019 for having his children help him with the probe into the conduct of William Don Tisaby. Tisaby had been hired by Gardner to investigate the invasion of privacy case against Greitens.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis Justice Center uprising happens again

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports