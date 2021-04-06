Judge rejects Gardner's appeal to stay on McCloskey case

ST. LOUIS — Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner's attempt to maintain authority over the case of a local couple's armed confrontation with protesters last summer was denied Tuesday by the Missouri Supreme Court.

Shortly after former U.S. attorney Richard Callahan was appointed in February as special prosecutor in the case involving Mark and Patricia McCloskey, Gardner filed two petitions with the state Supreme Court aiming to block orders by St. Louis judges that disqualified her office from prosecuting the case.

The McCloskeys, who pointed guns as protesters marched past their home in June, pleaded not guilty in October to charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering. In removing Gardner from the case, a judge said she created an appearance of impropriety by mentioning the McCloskey case in election campaign emails.