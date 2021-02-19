 Skip to main content
Judge rejects Pamela Hupp's appeal of her murder plea
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A judge on Friday rejected Pamela Hupp's appeal of her plea to a murder charge that resulted in a life sentence in prison.

St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said Circuit Judge Jon A. Cunningham rejected Hupp's appeal because it was filed too late. Lohmar said Hupp tried to claim that the delay was due to the coronavirus pandemic, but prosecutors asserted that claim was false.

Hupp's handwritten appeal, filed in September, says she was not given enough time to consider the plea, and was not allowed to talk to her husband about it. She also complained that she was not released on bond and spent the three years in jail until her plea and sentencing on suicide watch.

Hupp stabbed herself with a pen after being arrested for the Aug. 16, 2016, fatal shooting of Louis Gumpenberger in her O’Fallon, Missouri, home. Hupp told police after the shooting that the mentally and physically disabled man has been trying to kidnap her. Prosecutors said it was an elaborate and amateurish plot to divert attention from herself in the reinvestigation of the 2011 murder of Hupp's friend, Elizabeth "Betsy" Faria.

Hupp was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Aug. 12, 2019, in Gumpenberger's death.

Pamela Hupp, sentenced

Pam Hupp's prison booking photo. She was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of a mentally disabled man in 2016. 
Louis Gumpenberger

Photo of Louis Gumpenberger, courtesy of BCI Packaging.
Pamela Hupp

Pamela Hupp, of O'Fallon, Mo., was sentenced to life in prison after she entered an Alford plea in a bizarre alleged plot to kill a man to throw suspicion away from Hupp in a different Lincoln County murder case. 
