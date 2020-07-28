Judge rules against white former paralegal in lawsuit claiming discrimination by Circuit Attorney's Office

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge cited a lack of evidence in issuing a summary judgment against a white, former paralegal who claimed she was fired by the city's first Black circuit attorney because of her race and age.

Nancy Woods, 64 at the time the suit was filed, alleged age and race discrimination and civil rights violations by Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office, but U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark Sr. wrote Tuesday that the "defendants have offered legitimate, non-discriminatory reasons for Woods’ termination."

Among the reasons cited for Woods' firing were yelling profanities on the day another white coworker retired because Woods believed the employee had been fired, and for yelling at a coworker during an argument.

Woods also based her lawsuit on racial statistics in the office before and during Gardner's tenure.

Before Gardner took office, 76% of employees in the Circuit Attorney's Office were white, and 21% were Black. In addition to Woods, Gardner has fired 11 other employees: Nine who are white and two who are Black.

Judge Clark wrote that when considering most of the fired employees had been appointed by Gardner's predecessor, the racial makeup of fired employees varied minimally from what it would be if the fired employees were selected at random.