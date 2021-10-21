Judge sacks lawyer Bob Blitz from St. Louis relocation lawsuit against Rams, NFL

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis judge has disqualified one of the lead lawyers on the relocation lawsuit against the Rams football team and the NFL.

Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh on Wednesday issued an order granting the NFL's and Rams' motion to disqualify plaintiff's lawyer Robert Blitz from the case, in order to preserve their right to call him as a witness at January's trial.

Blitz, who could not be reached for comment Thursday, served as general counsel for the Edward Jones Dome authority and as co-chair of a stadium task force that sought to build a new football stadium to keep the Rams in St. Louis. The franchise left for Los Angeles in 2016. The other member of then-Gov. Jay Nixon's task force was former Anheuser-Busch President David Peacock.

Blitz has served as one of the lawyers for the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex authority that sued the NFL, Rams and team owners in 2017 alleging the league broke its own relocation rules and cost the city millions in revenue by allowing the Rams to leave St. Louis while misleading the public about staying here.