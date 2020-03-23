Judge says St. Louis County man accused of war crime can be extradited to Bosnia

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge has approved a request to extradite a St. Louis County man to Bosnia to face a war crime charge.

The government of Bosnia and Herzegovina says that Adem Kostjerevac raped a pregnant Serbian prisoner in 1992. He was indicted there in 2015, court documents here say, and a prosecutor sought an order to arrest him in April 2017.

Kostjerevac's lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment Monday. In a hearing here last year, she challenged a witness identification of Kostjerevac and argued in court filings that he'd been charged too long after the crime.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Cohen's order, filed Friday, won't result in Kostjerevac's immediate extradition. It says federal prosecutors provided "sufficient competent evidence to grant the certificate of Kostjerevac’s extraditability," and that the final decision is up to the Secretary of State.

The extradition request says Kostjerevac was a military policeman with the 1st Muslim Brigade of the army of Bosnia and Herzegovina at the time. The woman was arrested Sept. 17, 1992, after Muslim forces surrounded her village and was held for two weeks in the basement of a mill in another small village.