Judge says St. Louis County, officers not liable for man's death in 2018 police chase

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County judge ruled last week that St. Louis County and two former police officers are not liable for the death of a man killed while fleeing from police in 2018.

Lauren Neil and Macahya Neil filed a wrongful death suit against the county and former St. Louis County police Officers Mark Jakob and Alex Maloy shortly after the death of their father, Mikel Neil.

Neil, 49, and a passenger, Townsal Woolfolk, 59, were killed in Berkeley in August 2018 while fleeing a traffic stop. The suit accused the officers of not using their emergency siren and failing to alert dispatchers of a pursuit.

St. Louis County Judge Bruce Hilton dismissed the suit in two summary judgments Friday.

"There is no social consensus to protect the ability of a criminal suspect to safely flee from the police," one judgment reads. "If anything, the social consensus is that a criminal suspect should not and cannot flee as (Neil) did."

The judgment continued that there was no evidence that calling off the pursuit would have avoided the crash given that Neil was speeding and intoxicated at the time.

The officers attempted to pull over the 2003 Hyundai Elantra Neil was driving after it ran a red light and sped past them. The pursuit lasted about 40 seconds before the Hyundai struck a tree on Airport Road near Tyndall Drive.

The St. Louis County Police Department, similar to other departments, prohibits chases unless a felony has been committed.

The St. Louis County Police chief at the time, Jon Belmar, terminated Jakob and Maloy after the chase, telling reporters they “misled” investigators by initially saying they never chased Neil and Woolfolk’s car, which was later contradicted by a video of the pursuit.

The police union criticized the firing and said the two officers did nothing wrong.

One of the officers, Maloy, died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 141 in Jefferson County in August 2020 at age 27.