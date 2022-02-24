Judge says St. Louis County prosecutors can be in city police union

CLAYTON — A police union can represent prosecutors and investigators in St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's office, a judge ruled Thursday.

Bell, who was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, expressed concern that having them represented by the St. Louis Police Officers Association, “presents an inherent conflict of interest” because they sometimes work with police officers who are also represented by the union.

St. Louis County Associate Circuit Judge Amanda B. McNelley, however, granted summary judgment to the prosecutors and investigators, citing an appeals court case and a Missouri Supreme Court case about union representation.

McNelley ruled that the union was the exclusive bargaining unit for the employees and ordered county officials to recognize them as such, saying to do otherwise would violate the Missouri constitutional provision that says "employees shall have the right to organize and to bargain collectively through representatives of their own choosing."

The union sued in 2020, saying county officials were refusing to bargain in good faith with the union selected by Bell's employees in a 33-11 vote in 2018.

A county spokesman did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The ruling represents a major development in the St. Louis Police Officers Association's lawsuit against St. Louis County that sought to rescind changes to employment conditions imposed by Bell without notice to the association since January 2019.

SLPOA's lawsuit said that in a vote held Dec. 17, 2018, — two weeks before Bell took office — 33 employees of the prosecutor’s office voted in favor of the union and 11 were opposed, out of 54 eligible prosecutors and investigators.

The suit claimed that Bell and county officials have refused to bargain with the union and that that refusal violates the Missouri Constitution that allows employees to “organize and bargain collectively through representatives of their own choosing."

During a Feb. 16 court hearing, a lawyer for the SLPOA said St. Louis County county created "a void" by refusing "to meet and confer" with the police union for more than two years. St. Louis County, he said, still has a constitutional "duty to act" because of the prosecutors' vote to join the police union.

"It has been pure silence," said Neil Bruntrager, a lawyer representing the SLPOA. "To do nothing is to violate the constitution."

Jillian Mueller, a lawyer for St. Louis County, argued that the prosecutors' vote to join the SLPOA in December 2018 was an invalid, "private election" because Missouri's State Board of Mediation declined to manage the election.

Mueller added that the Missouri Supreme Court struck down the 2018 "paycheck protection" last summer that allowed public-sector union workers to decline the expenditure of dues money for political purposes.

She said the mediation board would have held jurisdiction over the election had the law not been in place at the time.

"The only reason this private election was allowed to take place was because HB 1413 was in place," Mueller said. "There has been no quote-unquote void."

The move to join the SLPOA has been a divisive issue among some current and former members of Bell's staff.

One example of Bell's changes to working conditions that SLPOA cites the 2019 departure of veteran prosecutor Susan Petersen, who later sued Bell alleging racial and gender discrimination.

Bell responded to a complaint from SLPOA business manager Jeff Roorda saying he had "respectfully declined to negotiate" a union contract over perceived conflicts of interest.

Bell declined an interview with the Post-Dispatch but has said that while he supports workers’ rights to unionize he opposes his staff joining the SLPOA because of potential conflicts of interest.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Robert Patrick Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Robert Patrick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today