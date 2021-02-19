Judge says waiting list for clients of Missouri public defenders is unconstitutional

The commission said there are about 3,000 fewer people on the list than when the lawsuit was filed last February, and that the rest of the backlog could be eliminated if the legislature provides money to hire 12 new lawyers for areas with waiting lists.

Hickle set a status conference for July 1, and said he expected monthly updates on the waiting list and the prospects of more state funding.

The ACLU, as well as the Roderick & Solange MacArthur Justice Center and the Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe law firm, filed the suit after years of fights over funding for the system.

“Across the country states and municipalities failing to provide adequate resources to public defense systems have created an epidemic where the most vulnerable among us lack adequate legal representation to defend themselves against charges levied by the state," said Jason Williamson, deputy director of the ACLU’s Criminal Law Reform Project, in a statement Friday announcing the decision. "Missouri’s waiting lists are some of the most egregious examples of this and the court's decision today highlights the unconstitutionality of the practice.”

A St. Louis County list set up in January 2020 applied only to those who were facing low-level felonies and wouldn't be held in jail.

