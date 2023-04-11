ST. CHARLES — A judge spared Shawn Kavanagh from the death penalty Tuesday, sentencing him to life in prison without parole for fatally stabbing two women and a 7-year-old old boy in a Warren County trailer nine years ago.

St. Charles County Circuit Judge Rebeca Navarro-McKelvey sentenced Kavanagh, 32, to four consecutive life sentences Tuesday, prompting sobs from a courtroom full of family and friends from both sides.

"I have been a lawyer for 23 years and nothing has challenged me professionally and spiritually as much as this case," Judge Navarro-McKelvey said before announcing her decision.

She said Kavanagh's decision to call 911 to report the stabbings himself, his confessions and evidence of mental disorders, including borderline personality disorder and intermittent explosive disorder, led her to the lesser sentence.

"Today I'm going to give you what you don't deserve," she said addressing Kavanagh. "I'm going to give you mercy."

Kavanagh's crimes stemmed from a jealous rage on the evening of Feb. 14, 2014.

That night, he tracked down his then-wife, Jessica Powell, to her friend’s Warren County trailer after she backed out of Valentine’s Day plans with him. There, he stabbed Powell before repeatedly stabbing her friends, Tara Lynn Fifer, 22, and Lexy Vandiver, 29, along with Vandiver’s 7-year-old son, Mason, who died trying to protect his mother, the trial revealed.

Powell and Vandiver’s 18-month-old daughter, Jeanette, survived.

Heather Vandiver, Lexy Vandiver's sister-in-law, now has joint custody of Jeanette.

She spoke before sentencing Tuesday, pleading for the death penalty by showing the judge photos of Mason's wounds along with a picture of a now 10-year-old Jeanette.

"He doesn't deserve to live," she said through tears outside the courtroom after the hearing. "He stabbed a little boy. He deserves to die."

Kavanagh made a statement in court Tuesday taking the blame for the killings and apologizing to his victims and their families.

"I've done so much damage," he said. "All I can say is, 'Sorry.'"

The case

Prosecutors announced in 2014 that they would seek the death penalty in the case.

Kavanagh waived his right to a jury trial and requested the case be held outside Warren County.

Navarro-McKelvey convicted Kavanagh on March 17 after a three-day trial hinging on his mental state the night of the crimes.

Kavanagh's ex-wife, Powell, recalled on the stand how Kavanagh grew enraged when she stood him up on Valentine's Day. The two were separated by a court order at the time after a previous fight.

Powell testified Kavanagh repeatedly attacked her before asking: "How does it feel to be stabbed in the heart?"

Kavanagh after the rampage called his parents and then dialed 911 to report the stabbings himself. He remained at the scene until law enforcement arrived, at one point yelling into a mirror: "Why did I do this?" Powell testified.

When investigators arrived, Kavanagh initially told detectives he didn't remember the stabbings.

Recordings of the interrogations were played during the trial.

“I know that I blacked out,” Kavanagh told Lt. Scott Schoenfeld of the Warren County Sheriff's Department within hours of the killings. “I lost it.”

“I just wanted to be with my wife on Valentine’s Day," he repeated to the detective.

The next day, Kavanagh confessed, admitting that he flew into a rage the night of the stabbings when he spotted his wife with Fifer.

Powell, Fifer and Vandiver all worked together as nursing assistants at a New Florence nursing home. Powell and Fifer developed a romantic relationship in the months before her death, according to Fifer's family and texts read during the trial.

Kavanagh’s public defenders, Anthony Davidson and David Kenyon, argued during the trial that Kavanagh was incapable of pre-meditated murder because of his mental disorders. The lawyers sought a lower charge of second-degree murder, which is not eligible for the death penalty.

The judge decides

Judge Navarro-McKelvey said before sentencing Tuesday that she "wholeheartedly believes" that the killings were premeditated "narcissistic" acts, but said she took evidence of mental illness into account at sentencing.

"You did stay and face the music," the judge said to Kavanagh.

After reaching her verdict last month, the judge heard three days of testimony from family, friends and supporters of both the victims and Kavanagh that she weighed for sentencing.

More than 20 people testified over two days in support of Kavanagh including his relatives, friends, two priests and a religious sister, describing his continued role in their lives, his character and his remorse for his crimes.

"Despite the brutality of your crime, there remain people who can see past it," the judge said to Kavanagh Tuesday.

The sentence comes more than nine years after the crime because of delays prompted by attorney turnover, the COVID-19 pandemic, illness among lawyers on the case, and the death of a defense attorney’s family member.

Warren County Prosecuting Attorney Kelly King personally prosecuted Kavanagh with help from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. She declined to comment on the sentence Tuesday.

Navarro-McKelvey acknowledged Tuesday that those who loved the victims may be upset by her decision.

"No one in this courtroom will receive perfect justice today," she said. "That justice will have to come from the perfect judge: God."