Judge tells Lamar Johnson prosecutor 'you are wrong' as he testified about handling of case

ST. LOUIS — The prosecutor who led the original case against Lamar Johnson testified Wednesday that without the identification made by an eyewitness, who now says police coerced him into naming Johnson, there wasn't enough evidence to charge him with the 1994 murder of Marcus Boyd.

Dwight Warren worked for the Circuit Attorney’s Office for over 40 years, and led homicide investigations in 1994. He testified on Wednesday that he has interviewed thousands of witnesses to determine their credibility. He is now a prosecutor in Butler County.

Circuit Court Judge David Mason is presiding over the hearing this week to determine if Johnson's murder conviction and life sentence should be overturned. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed to vacate his conviction, saying there was evidence of his innocence and a flawed prosecution.

The star witness in Johnson’s 1995 murder trial, Greg Elking, was asked by police to point out a gunman in a police lineup. The night of the killing, Elking had traveled to the victim’s front porch to purchase crack from him and he witnessed the shooting.

During the 1994 investigation, Elking twice failed to identify the gunman because the two assailants were wearing ski masks that covered their faces and it was dark outside, around 9 p.m. in October.

“That’s what you decided was sufficiently reliable?” asked Judge Mason on Wednesday.

“To take it to a jury, yes sir, I did,” testified Warren.

The question of Elking receiving payments and favors from the prosecution near the time of the 1995 trial has been a recurring line of questioning.

The public defender who represented Johnson during his trial in 1995, David Bruns, testified that he'd never received any information about payments made to Elking in Johnson’s case.

Bruns also said he didn’t know Elking's traffic tickets had been dismissed while he was a witness or about any incentives a separate witness was seeking to testify against Johnson.

Bruns testified on Wednesday that if he would have had that information, he would have used it in Johnson's defense.

During the hearing, Warren defended the payments to Elking, which the circuit attorney has said was more than $4,000, saying they were all for relocation expenses and security because Elking told him he was afraid to identify the murder suspect.

Warren and Judge Mason battled over whether the dollar amount Elking received needed to be disclosed to Johnson’s attorney during the trial.

“Boy, are you wrong,” Judge Mason said to Warren.

Johnson, his alibi witness and the lead detective in the case are expected to testify later this week.