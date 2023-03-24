ST. LOUIS — A Circuit Court judge this week dismissed a lawsuit by St. Louis police officer unions that sought to block a civilian oversight bill supported by Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.

The petition had challenged the legality of new civilian police and jail oversight boards, which fall under the city's new Division of Oversight. Under Jones' plan, the boards would have the power to subpoena members of law enforcement amid claims of misconduct.

In August, Jones signed into law an ordinance establishing the division. The lawsuit, dismissed Thursday, was filed by the St. Louis Police Officers' Association, Ethical Society of Police, and St. Louis Police Leadership Organization.

Jones praised the dismissal and Alderman Shameem Clark-Hubbard, who sponsored the bills that established the Division of Oversight.

"Accountability builds community trust, which is necessary to improve public safety," Jones said.

Thursday's dismissal seemingly brings an end to a monthslong legal battle over the implementation of new police and jail oversight boards.

After the police unions filed suit in August, a judge issued a preliminary injunction the following month that ceased all activity by both boards. Frustrations mounted as board members remained inactive despite two fatal police shootings and the announcement that six inmates had died in the city jail last year.

A judge clarified in October that the jail oversight board could still meet while the suit was pending. Still, jail board members reported that they still face pushback for performing their duties, including touring the jail and investigating complaints, particularly from the head of the jail, Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah.

In December, Clark-Hubbard introduced replacement legislation that addressed the two issues that Circuit Court Judge Jason Sengheiser identified in his preliminary injunction: ensuring complaints against police are written, and ensuring officers get 24 hours' notice before questioning. Sengheiser said without language that included those requirements, the legislation violated the Missouri Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights. Jones signed the replacement legislation into law last month.

Also, in a motion to dismiss the police unions' lawsuit, filed by St. Louis City Counselor Sheena Hamilton in February, the city noted its own pending petition in the Missouri Supreme Court that challenges the legality of the Missouri Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights.

Sherrie Hall, an attorney for the Ethical Society of Police, which represents many minority officers, said Friday there were still issues with the board bill, but did not comment further.

The Civilian Oversight Board was established in 2015, but the new law gave it subpoena power, as well as establishing a civilian jail board with the same authority. A similar civilian jail board for the St. Louis County jail, where complaints about transparency during their investigations have prompted resignations.

The replacement board bill, which Jones signed into law last month, goes into effect this month.

The jail board's next meeting is Monday. The next meeting date for the police oversight board, which has not met since the judge's preliminary injunction in September, has not been set.